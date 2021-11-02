Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VGII stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 704,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,738. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

