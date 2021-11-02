Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

