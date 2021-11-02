VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.02. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in VMware by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VMware by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,692 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

