Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VYGVF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

