Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.28 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $745.33 million and $5.28 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.