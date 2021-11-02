W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $474.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $467.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.45. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $354.24 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

