Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.60 ($32.47).

WAC opened at €29.44 ($34.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.66).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

