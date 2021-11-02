Wall Street Games Market Cap Reaches $17.03 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $3.17 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

