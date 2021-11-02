Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.34 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $82.66 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.15 or 0.07165191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00086262 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,793,891 coins and its circulating supply is 78,072,859 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

