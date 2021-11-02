Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company has a market capitalization of £607.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.21.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

