Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company has a market capitalization of £607.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.21.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
