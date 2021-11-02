Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $192.68 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

