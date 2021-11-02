WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

