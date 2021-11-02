WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.07 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $90.67. 52,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

