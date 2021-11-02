Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1):

10/21/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/20/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €133.30 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/23/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/17/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/16/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €131.20 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €158.55 ($186.53). 51,085 shares of the stock traded hands. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

