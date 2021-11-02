WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.61.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.62. 307,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.49. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

