Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,701. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

