Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $115.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

