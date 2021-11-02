Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.