WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.400-$8.800 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WCC opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $134.14.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

