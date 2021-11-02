Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Western Areas stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Western Areas has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

