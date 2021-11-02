WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.