Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

WCP opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

