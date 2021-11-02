Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Truist

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.59.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.