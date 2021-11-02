Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WING stock opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.