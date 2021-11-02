Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WING stock opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
