Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 15.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total transaction of $1,105,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,684. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $237.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $165.82 and a 12-month high of $241.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

