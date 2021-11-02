Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.07

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 1653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

