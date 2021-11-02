Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.24

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.