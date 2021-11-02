Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.24

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
