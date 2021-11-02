WOWswap Hits Market Cap of $6.34 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $13.80 or 0.00021771 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $6.34 million and $272,239.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. "

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

