Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and $381.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $63,436.45 or 1.00063271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00059520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 230,261 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.