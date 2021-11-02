Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $3.23 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $557.96 or 0.00881022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,784,443 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.