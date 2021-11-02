Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.58% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $174,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $86.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

