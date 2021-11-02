X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $92,483.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,779,500,111 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

