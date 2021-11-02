Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 42,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,063. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

