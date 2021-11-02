Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
NYSE:XHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 436,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Several brokerages have commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
