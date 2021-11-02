Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 436,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

