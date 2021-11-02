Xuez (XUEZ) Market Cap Reaches $172,567.42

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Xuez has a market capitalization of $172,567.42 and approximately $62,134.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,164,484 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,050 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

