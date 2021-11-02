XYO One Day Volume Tops $63.55 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $466.68 million and approximately $63.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

