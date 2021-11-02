Yifan Liang Sells 6,600 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 277,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,028. The stock has a market cap of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

