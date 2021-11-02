Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

APD stock opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

