Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 9,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.