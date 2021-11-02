Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

