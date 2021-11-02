Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

