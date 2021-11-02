Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of CARE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 68,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

