Zacks: Analysts Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

