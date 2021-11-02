Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.59 million and the lowest is $52.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.65 million to $198.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $222.81 million, with estimates ranging from $221.07 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 397,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,704. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.