Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.35. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

