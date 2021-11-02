Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,486. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

