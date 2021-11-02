Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $4.61 EPS

Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.80. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $459.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

