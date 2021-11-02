Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.75. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 150.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

