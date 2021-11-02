Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.28 million. SFL reported sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.42 million to $492.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.95 million, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $530.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SFL by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

