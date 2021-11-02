Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,277. The company has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

